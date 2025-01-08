SK Telecom (SKT) opened registration for a beta version of its AI agent Aster at CES 2025, outlining plans to conduct tests in North America in March ahead of a global launch.

In a statement, the operator explained the advanced AI agent is designed to help users manage their daily schedules by providing reminders and personalised recommendations.

It states the agent can set up step-by-step plans, for example for an upcoming trip, even if the request is ambiguous or complex.

SKT unveiled Aster in November 2024 at an event in South Korea.

The operator added a partnership with Perplexity, a conversational search service based on generative AI, enables Aster to provide differentiated experiences.

In a recent message to staff, SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang cautioned 2025 is expected to be a year of “unprecedented crisis”.

He stated the market outlook is “bleak due to geopolitical issues” including global economic instability, and the domestic economy is expected to face various difficulties.

Ryu outlined steps to overcome the expected difficulties including strengthening its internal structure to advance a goal of becoming a global AI company, suggesting it would “completely transform” the paradigm of the existing telecoms business through AI.

Last month, SKT announced it would terminate its metaverse platform Ifland from 31 March to allocate more resources to pursue its AI strategy.