The Australian government began work to introduce a mandatory SMS sender ID register, to better protect consumers from scams along with brands and organisations impacted by the illegal practice.

In a statement, Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland noted she would direct the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to develop an enforceable industry standard, requiring service providers to check whether messages sent under a brand name correspond with the legitimate registered sender.

If a sender’s ID is not on the register, ACMA will either block the SMS or add a warning.

The government expects registration of sender IDs to start in late 2025.

Rowland explained the register aims to stop scammers from using the names of trusted brands and deceiving customers into thinking the scam messages are from reputable sources.

The government allocated AUD10 million ($6.5 million) to ACMA to launch and maintain the register over a four-year period.

ACMA introduced rules in 2022 requiring mobile operators to identify, trace and block SMS scams.

They must also publish information to help customers manage and report SMS scams to other operators and the authorities.