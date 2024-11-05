SK Telecom (SKT) targeted the next step in the evolution of personal assistants, unveiling an AI-equipped go-between it stated will add value by learning what the user wants and handling some tasks for them.

The South Korean operator unveiled Aster on the second day of its AI Summit 2024, outlining plans to begin a closed beta in North America by the close of the year and conduct a full launch in 2025.

SKT explained Aster is designed to be an agentic AI, capable of doing more than engaging in straightforward question and answer interactions. Instead, the system will learn to interpret users’ intentions so it can “set goals, make plans and complete tasks” for them.

The operator noted Aster would enable it to provide fresh services, pointing to planning and timeliness as guiding concepts. SKT is working to optimise its large language models (LLMs) and agent platforms to enable it to provide personalised information and execute tasks.

SKT stated it would work with global search companies, LLM developers and third-party applications to localise Aster’s functionality for the North American market.

Chung Suk-geun, head of SKT’s Global/AI Tech Business (pictured), said Aster offers users an “extensive AI ecosystem” in a single app, while highlighting the operator’s strategy of “continuous development” and collaborations.