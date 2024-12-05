SK Telecom (SKT) unveiled a major restructuring for 2025, reorganising into seven business divisions to strengthen competitiveness of its core telecoms and AI businesses.

The operator also intends to consolidate its AI R&D, and AI and digital transformation capabilities to better drive its ambition to be a global leader in the technology.

It stated the AI R&D Centre would support businesses in areas including modelling, vision and digital twins, providing integrated support across the group.

CEO Ryu Young-sang (pictured) noted it would make 2025 “a year of execution” focused on improving its communications and AI capabilities, with the restructuring aimed at reducing organisational layers for faster, more agile decision-making.

The new business groups comprise: MNO; wireline and media; enterprise; AI personal assistant; global personal AI agent; AI transformation (AIX); and AI data centre.

SKT’s enterprise division will integrate all its B2B businesses spanning messaging, advertising, certification and payment.

The operator also announced a number of new appointments, including bringing in Kang Eun-kyung as head of MNO planning.