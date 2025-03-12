True Corp named former Telenor chief Sigve Brekke (pictured, left) to replace Manat Manavutiveth as group CEO, just days after the dtac veteran joined the Thai operator’s parent company Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group as executive chair of the telecom and digital business unit.

True Corp chair Suphachai Chearavanon (pictured, right) stated: “Today marks another important step in driving True Corp after the successful merger in the past two years under the management of a strong leadership team that has enabled True to transform the organisation smoothly.”

Suphachai, also CEO of CP Group, added the appointment of Brekke will drive the overall strategy of the organisation towards becoming a world-class tech company.

Brekke stepped down as president and CEO of Telenor at end-2024 after serving in the role for nine years. He also was co-CEO and CEO of dtac between October 2002 and August 2008.

True Corp and Telenor-owned dtac merged in early 2023.

Manavutiveth moves to president and CEO of its enterprise and data business, while Sharad Mehrotra, previously deputy CEO, takes over as head of the customer business.

The operator closed 2024 with 49.5 million mobile connections, ahead of AIS with 45.8 million, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.