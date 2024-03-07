Infrastructure player Boldyn Networks struck a deal to acquire US-based Apogee Telecom for an undisclosed sum, a move which would expand its footprint in the higher education sector.

Boldyn Networks stated Apogee Telecom’s customers would gain access to its small cell, fibre, DAS, macro sites, smart cities and private network portfolio.

It asserted it has the financial clout to support further growth in the education sector.

Apogee Telecom provides campus networks, managed services, fibre infrastructure-as-a-service and video products.

Boldyn Networks stated the acquisition target provides connectivity to more than 350 customers.

CEO Igor Leprince said “demand for managed connectivity services” is on the up in the US higher education sector, making it an attractive vertical which “complements well our ambitious growth strategy”.

The deal is subject to customary regulatory requirements and is expected to close in Q2.