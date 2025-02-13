Hundreds of jobs could be cut at Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket company as it refocuses funding on launches in place of R&D, Bloomberg reported.

The outlet wrote Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp will meet with staff today (13 February) to talk through the job cuts. The news agency placed the total number of workers at around 14,000, spanning several US states and roles.

The company got its first New Glenn orbital rocket off the ground last month, warming competition with SpaceX in the reusable booster sector, albeit without actually achieving recovery.

Bloomberg stated any cuts or layoffs would be something of a surprise for Blue Origin given the successful launch. It reported Limp used a conference yesterday (12 February) to reiterate an ambition to hike its production and launches.

The news agency stated Blue Origin has contracts for launches worth $10 billion.

In 2024, Bloomberg reported Blue Origin suffered a series of setbacks during testing and Limp was moving to advance its R&D capabilities.