Iridium Communications upped its IoT module game, unveiling the Certus 9704 and a related development kit, increasing the device’s capacity compared with previous models and, in turn easing the edge device processing required.

CEO Matt Desch said the Certus 9704 is the smallest Iridium Communications IoT module yet, with the company adding it is future-proofed for emerging AI uses.

Iridium Communications stated Certus 9704 is 34 per cent smaller than its 9603 module and 79 per cent less than its 9602, with idle power consumption down by 83 per cent compared with each previous model. It noted the latest unit was “ideal” for battery-powered services.

The company highlighted an architecture which “simplifies data transfer requirements” for a host of uses including diagnostics, telemetry and remote asset tracking.

Certus 9704 is also useful for controlling “uncrewed aircraft, vehicles and vessels”.

Iridium Communications is pitching Certus 9704 at the industrial IoT (IIOT), M2M and remote personnel sectors, noting potential for deployments in remote sensors used to detect weather events or wildfires.

The module is configured for what Iridium Communications dubbed “traditional” services, though it emphasised AI-readiness to enable companies to “offload more computing to the cloud in a single message” for processing and then provide remote devices with relevant instructions.

Iridium Communications explained the capability “can lessen the required edge device processing power, lower hardware cost and increase battery life”.

The module is approved by US and Canadian regulators, with further clearances pending.