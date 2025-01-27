Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) stated the company plans CAPEX of $60 billion to $65 billion in 2025 as part of a scheme to broaden its AI infrastructure.

The CEO stated on Facebook “this will be a defining year for AI” and he expects Meta Platforms’ AI would be the leading assistant by serving more than 1 billion people.

Zuckerberg is a long-time proponent of AI internally to improve Meta Platforms’ operations and externally by providing its Llama models to cloud companies including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Oracle.

“Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model and we’ll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts,” he stated.

Zuckerberg explained the company is constructing a large data centre which “would cover a significant part” of the New York City borough of Manhattan to power its AI ambitions.

Meta Platforms also plans to bring on about 1 gigawatt of compute power in 2025 and end the year with more than 1.3 million GPUs.

“This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation and extend” US “technology leadership.”