T-Mobile US launched its first 5G reduced capability (RedCap) device, a unit developed in conjunction with TCL which advances a strategy the operator’s president of technology Ulf Ewaldsson told Mobile World Live is a major element in its tactics for the next-generation technology.

The TCL Linkport IK511 USB-C dongle is set to hit T-Mobile stores later today (17 October) and can be used to connect devices to its standalone (SA) 5G network. The operator mentioned Wi-Fi-only laptops and tablets as prime candidates, highlighting the potential to enable older machines to access novel services including network slicing.

T-Mobile claimed the TCL Linkport IK511 is the first 5G RedCap device to go on sale in North America, pitching it equally at consumers or enterprises.

Ewaldsson last week told MWL 5G RedCap is a key element in its broader approach to the next-generation technology as he promoted T-Mobile’s deployment of a nationwide SA network.

T-Mobile is approaching 5G with low-latency, low-loss and scalable throughput (L4S) firmly in focus, Ewaldsson said, with RedCap viewed as a means to deliver affordable devices and modules.

The operator priced the TCL Linkport IK511 at $96, with a “limited time” 50 per cent discount for customers adding the device to an existing 5G tariff. Airtime costs an additional $5 per month. The dongle runs a Snapdragon X35 Modem-RF system and offers peak data rates of 220Mb/s.

T-Mobile stated the Qualcomm Snapdragon platform enables the dongle to offer VoNR and VoLTE, with the RedCap element contributing to better battery life and power efficiency.

John Saw, EVP and CTO at T-Mobile, stated 5G RedCap “will transform how consumers and businesses connect”.