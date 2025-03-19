Apple-backed Globalstar unveiled a new operations control centre at its headquarters in the US state of Louisiana, a move the satellite player stated was key to its expansion efforts.

The site is its primary satellite operations control centre (SOCC), with other sites in Toulouse, France and Milpitas, California.

GlobalStar said the new centre provides enhanced satellite fleet management and improved network performance, as well as preparing the company for the launch of its next-generation satellites.

The company is currently building a second-generation direct-to-device constellation for use by Apple. Its LEO constellation will grow from the current 24 to 32 and there will eventually be 50-plus digital satellites with digital beam forming.

Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr attended the opening ceremony along with Globalstar CEO Paul Jacobs and House of Representatives majority leader Steve Scalise.

More than 60 per cent of the company’s employees are in Louisiana. It plans to hire an additional 75 employees by year-end.