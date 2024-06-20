China, Europe, and south and south-east Asia were cited as regions with the highest level of operator participation in the GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative as of the end of March, with the number of APIs available in the library currently standing at 17.

In a report detailing progress made since the scheme was launched at MWC Barcelona 2023, the trade association’s analyst arm GSMA Intelligence stated early applications launched focused on security and fraud prevention.

Other emerging areas include APIs related to device location, edge compute and carrier billing.

Alongside the 17 APIs now available through the GSMA’s library, a further 11 are defined and ready to be accessed under Linux Foundation project CAMARA.

GSMA Intelligence reported 49 operators were signed-up at end-March, with a regional breakdown of operator participation placing China at the top, followed by Europe, and then the south and south-east Asia region.

Among the projects highlighted in the report is a joint test with Siemens Energy and three German operators on virtual remote maintenance employing APIs and a SIM Swap application being used in Brazil.

The report is the latest in a number of recent updates about operator APIs, with access to the interfaces being promoted as aiding industrial players’ use of mobile networks and opening new revenue streams for operators.

Earlier this week, fellow trade organisation TM Forum announced it is collaborating with the GSMA on “a complete set of APIs to monetise network capabilities” with the aim of creating a global marketplace.