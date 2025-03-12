Jio Platforms forged a deal with SpaceX to offer Starlink’s satellite-based internet service to customers in India, in the same week rival Bharti Airtel reached a similar agreement with the company run by billionaire Elon Musk.

In a statement, Jio Platforms noted the deal is subject to the satellite internet provider receiving approval to sell the service in India, adding it plans to offer Starlink equipment at its retail outlets as well as support customer service installation and activation.

The pair also are evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation.

Reliance Jio group CEO Mathew Oommen stated the collaboration strengthens its commitment and “marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all”.

Jio Platforms is the holding company of Reliance Jio, India’s largest mobile operator with 482 million subscribers at end-2024.

SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell said it looks forward to receiving authorisation from the government to provide more people, organisations and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services.

In early 2022, Starlink was ordered by the Indian government to refund deposits made by customers as the venture had not received a licence to operate in the country.