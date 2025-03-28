The European Commission (EC) unveiled a €1.3 billion investment plan targeting AI, cybersecurity and digital skills as part of its latest push to strengthen Europe’s technological sovereignty.

The funding, set to be deployed between 2025 and 2027 under the EC’s newly adopted Digital Europe Programme, aims to boost the region’s AI capabilities, enhance cyber defences, and equip EU citizens with advanced digital skills. The EC touted the programme as the EU’s first funding initiative focused exclusively on bringing digital technology to businesses and citizens, with an emphasis on supporting deployment.

Key priorities under the initiative include expanding access to generative AI resources, particularly in the health and care sectors, reinforcing cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructures, and pushing digital skills training to attract talent and upskill the European workforce as the uptake of new technologies such as AI accelerates.

The investment also aims to support European Digital Innovation Hubs, a network offering businesses and public sector entities access to technical expertise, technology testing, and training to promote widespread AI adoption across Europe.

In addition, the EC outlined plans to invest in the deployment of the EU Digital Identity Wallet – an online solution for citizens to store and manage personal identification and credentials – aiming to encourage its adoption across member states.

The programme aligns with the EC’s broader strategy to strengthen Europe’s digital infrastructure and reduce reliance on non-EU technologies.

Henna Virkkunen, executive VP for tech sovereignty, security and democracy at the EC said: “Securing European tech sovereignty starts with investing in advanced technologies and in making it possible for people to improve their digital competences.”