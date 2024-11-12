Myanmar’s largest mobile operator MPT completed replacing its copper network with an FTTH system in five regions, including Yangon, Mandalay and the states of Kayin and Shan.

The state-owned operator noted all services previously running on the copper network will be permanently closed in February 2025. It started the fibre upgrade of its fixed-line service in 2016.

In February, the operator said its high-speed fibre service reached nearly half the townships across five states and regions.

MPT is run by a joint venture set up in 2014 between KDDI’s local subsidiary and investment company Sumitomo.

It ended September with 29.6 million mobile connections, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Over the past year, 4G LTE connections rose by 3.5 million to 17.2 million, while 3G connections dropped by a similar number.

The operator leads second-ranked Atom with 16 million connections, MyTel (9.1 million) and Ooredoo Myanmar (8.7 million).