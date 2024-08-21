Bharti Airtel’s data centre unit Nxtra increased renewable energy usage 41 per cent year-on-year while cutting direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 4 per cent compared with 2021, despite an increase of 25 per cent in power consumption.

The data centre provider used 220,541MWh in renewable energy in its operations in its fiscal year ending 31 March, it stated in latest sustainability report. That usage was up 166 per cent from the same period covering 2020-21.

In the next three years, it plans to launch multiple hyperscale data centres across major cities and will increase the existing capacity by twofold to more than 400MW.

Last year, it lined up six new projects which will generate 167,066MWh of renewable energy annually.

The company operates 12 data centres and 120 edge facilities across India.

Nxtra joined the global RE100 initiative in June and committed to sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity. It previously set the goal of reaching net-zero in 2031.

Last September it acquire stakes in two local renewable energy companies to line purchases of green energy.