Bharti Airtel’s data centre unit Nxtra joined the global RE100 initiative, the first data centre provider in India to become a member of the organisation committed to sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity.

In a statement, Nxtra declared it significantly increased usage of renewable energy, so far contracting a total of 422,000 MWh. The company claimed it cut greenhouse gas emissions in its latest fiscal year ending 31 March by about 156,595 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by sourcing renewable energy through power purchase agreements and solar rooftop plants.

Nxtra CEO Ashish Arora added the company is on “a healthy trajectory” towards achieving its net-zero goals, with a commitment to 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Nxtra operates 12 data centres and 120 edge facilities across India.

In September, Airtel agreed to acquire stakes in two local renewable energy companies to secure purchases of green energy to power six edge data centre facilities.