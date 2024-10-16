SK Telecom (SKT) established an AI code of conduct which it introduced into the management system to ensure the reliability and stability of the technology’s development, as the company pursues an ambition to become a global leader in the approach.

The code details the basic principles of AI governance, abbreviated as THE AI, which stands for by Telco, for Humanity, with Ethical AI. The principles were added to the internal standards all staff must follow.

Eom Jong-hwan, head of SKT’s ESG Innovation Division, noted creating the code and having all employees pledge to support it “has solidified our will to realise responsible AI governance”.

“It will serve as a stepping stone for our advancement into a global AI company.”

The telco-based principle vows to apply customer data management know-how to various AI services to providing safe and trustworthy services to customers, while the humanity code calls for building a human-centred service environment which ensures the technology operates without bias for all customers to prevent the creation of digital disadvantages.

SKT’s ethical value-centred principle aims to establish specific standards for the overall development and operation of related AI services, ensuring non-discrimination values ​​can be actively applied to the technology.

The operator created an AI pursuit value in 2021 to promote ethics company-wide. It covered social, safety, technical stability, fairness, transparency, privacy and sustainability.