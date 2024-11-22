Tele2 EVP CTIO Yogesh Malik left the company yesterday (21 November), with no reasons given for his sudden departure.

In a short statement from Tele2, CEO Jean Marc Harion thanked Malik for his “important contribution” to Tele2, after joining the company in 2021.

“His knowledge and experience have been crucial during these years of change and transformation,” added Harion.

Notably, Harion himself has only been in the role since 10 November, after joining the company from Poland’s Play to succeed Kjell Johnsen.

Tele2 credited Malik for being responsible for the operator’s network, as well as the rollout of 5G and major IT transformations.

Prior to Tele2, Malik served at numerous telecoms companies, including a six year stint at Veon and three years at Telenor’s India business.

Ove Wik, head of Digital Capabilities and Technology Sweden, will step into the CTIO role until a permanent successor is found.