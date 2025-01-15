Ericsson detailed a collaboration with IBM UK to deliver key elements of a fresh emergency services network (ESN) in the nation, a move the vendor positioned as swift action by BT’s consumer arm EE after it renewed a connectivity contract last month.

The Swedish vendor stated more than 300,000 emergency services personnel are set to benefit from its partnership with IBM, pledging the companies would provide fast access to essential information regarding critical situations.

Ericsson’s involvement spans its core network, BSS and OSS portfolios, along with broader expertise in the field of mission-critical communications and professional services.

Katherine Ainley, CEO of Ericsson UK and Ireland, promised to deliver an ESN which “will redefine global standards for emergency response systems”.

IBM’s contribution involves integration of the mobile systems and services involved, providing a dedicated 4G and standalone 5G core network and related IT infrastructure, customer support services and a 3GPP-compliant element covering mission-critical services.

Rahul Kalia, IBM’s UK and Ireland managing partner, said the companies would “enhance safety” while committing to deliver the set-up “in a timely and cost-effective manner”.

Ericsson explained emergency services would be able to “share live data and imagery, location reports and essential public safety information”. It noted technology to achieve these goals is already in use in the US, Canada and South Korea.

The vendor noted the deal was worked out a little more than a month after EE won a seven-year, £1.3 billion contract to run the service.