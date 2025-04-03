Deutsche Telekom signed a long-term agreement with Google Cloud to integrate AI and cloud solutions into its networks and business applications, as part of wider goal to spearhead innovation in the telecoms industry.

The operator stated it had selected Google Cloud as part of a deal through to 2030 to move key business areas to the cloud, including scaling data and AI applications which are contributing towards a wider digital transformation strategy.

One major part of the project is the migration of Deutsche Telekom’s SAP estate to the cloud.

Google will use its partnership with SAP to provide Deutsche Telekom with the resources to improve business processes, adapt to change and improve scalability.

In other areas, Deutsche Telekom will increasingly adopt developer platform Vertex AI to scale, develop and deploy AI applications using Google’s latest Gemini models.

The pair also pointed to an announcement at MWC25 Barcelona to accelerate autonomous network operations through an AI agent, as well as increasingly integrating Gemini models with the operator’s consumer app.

Stefan Schloter, CIO at the operator declared “Deutsche Telekom is becoming an AI-first company”, and by using data and AI it is improving agility and optimising business solutions across all entities, software engineering and customer interfaces.

Marianne Janik, VP EMEA North at Google Cloud, added CSPs are increasingly looking to the cloud to “further develop service offerings and drive innovation”.