Vivendi signed an agreement to sell 15 per cent of its stake in Telecom Italia to Poste Italiane, a move that will make the state-owned postal company the operator’s largest shareholder.

Poste Italiane already holds a 9.8 per cent stake in Telecom Italia, which it took from state lender CDP, and once its purchase from Vivendi completes it will hold 24.8 per cent of ordinary shares and 17.8 per cent of share capital.

It will pay a total €684 million for Vivendi’s 15 per cent stake, which will be financed through cash.

The postal company, which operates Italy’s largest service infrastructure network, added it would remain under an ownership threshold of 25 per cent. If it was to hit this, it would be required to make an offer to acquire the rest of Telecom Italia under Italian law.

The deal marks the end of Vivendi’s reign as the Italian operator’s largest shareholder. It has been looking at divesting its holdings in the company and just last week cut its stake from 23.8 per cent to 18.4 per cent. The French company first invested in Telecom Italia in 2015.

Poste Italiane said the deal represents a strategic investment, carried out with the aim of playing the role of a long-term industrial shareholder and longer-term supporting the consolidation of the Italian telecoms market.