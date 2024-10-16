Vodafone Group and e& strengthened ties with a connected car partnership, combining the former’s IoT business with the UAE operator’s network to provide smart services for Mercedes-Benz’s vehicles in the country.

Under the deal, Vodafone will deploy its global e-SIM technology to activate in-car connected services, with e& expected to grant partner access to its “extensive coverage in the territory” as well as the IoT capabilities enabled by its network.

The companies claim the agreement “can provide seamless cross-border connectivity, making it easier and more efficient for customers to access connected services globally”.

Vodafone described connectivity from e-SIM as “locally configured”, meaning it satisfies all connectivity standards and requirements in the UAE to guarantee “reliable and secure experience”.

Through the partnership, Mercedes-Benz drivers will be able to “take advantage of fully integrated in-car services, such as popular music streaming apps, personalised infotainment and for the vehicle manufacturer to have access to telematics services and over-the-air software updates”.

The deal is also expected to give Vodafone and e& “a broader reach” to serve digital automotive solutions of OEMs.

“By amplifying Vodafone’s global IoT capabilities with e& UAE’s secure connectivity services and reliable network, we’re set to deliver a truly seamless and innovative solution for Mercedes-Benz in the country,” Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, e& CEO, commented.

The agreement builds on an existing strategic partnership announced in May 2023.

Today, e& owns holds a 15.1 per cent stake in Vodafone, up from an initial 9.8 per cent in 2022.