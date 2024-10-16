Airtel Business forged an agreement with Kia India to deliver IoT connectivity for the automaker’s connected-car platform Kia Connect 2.0, which will power its latest EV9 and Carnival Limousine models.

The deal gives Kia access to Airtel’s IoT Hub, powered by nationwide 5G, 4G, NB-IoT, 2G and satellite coverage. The hub supports telematics, infotainment, eSIMS and real-time monitoring.

Kia India head of sales and marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar, noted its next-gen connected-car platform will support over-the-air diagnostics, adding its collaboration with Airtel will give Kia vehicle owners advanced analytics and real-time insights.

The platform covers vehicle management, AI voice commands, remote control and navigation.

Bharti Airtel’s B2B unit said its IoT platform supports some 33 million devices across the country.