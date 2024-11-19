Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictured) called on G20 leaders to ensure the benefits of AI are felt beyond the world’s wealthiest nations, in an address in which he also appeared to attack current US trade policies around cutting-edge technology.

President Xi reminded attendees of the 19th G20 Summit about the successes the forum had delivered across the past 16 years in terms of joint work to address crises spanning global finance to pandemic, urging national leaders to recommit to a programme of cooperation and advancement.

The Chinese premier believes AI has an important role to play and, as such, must be developed for the common good rather than benefitting only the world’s richest countries.

President Xi said the G20 nations have an obligation to “improve global digital governance and build a world economy characterised by innovation”.

He suggested G20 digital economy politicians take a lead in empowering transformation strategies, bringing the virtual and real-world economies closer and working together to regulate emerging technologies.

We should step up international governance and cooperation on AI to make sure that AI is for good and for all, not a game of the rich countries and the wealthy. Xi Jinping President of China

President Xi noted China had taken a leading position in AI, hosting relevant conferences and meetings, and jointly advocating for the adoption of a “UN General Assembly resolution on enhancing international cooperation on AI capacity-building”.

US swipe

During the speech, President Xi argued global trade governance as a whole requires improvement.

He envisions a “world economy characterised by openness”, a potential swipe at US policies designed to restrict Chinese companies’ access to the latest technologies.

“We should press ahead with reforming the World Trade Organisation, oppose unilateralism and protectionism”.

“It is important to avoid politicising economic issues, avoid fragmenting the global market and avoid taking protectionist moves in the name of green and low-carbon development.”

The President noted China and Indonesia had led adoption of a cooperation agreement relating to supply chain resiliency and stability, which calls for “partnerships that are more equal, inclusive and constructive”, adding the country is amenable to “closer cooperation with all sides”.

President Xi’s overriding themes were stability and cooperation, along with an argument the G20 “should support the UN” Security Council to boost global protections.