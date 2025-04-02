Meta Platforms chief of AI research Joelle Pineau (pictured) announced she plans to leave the company on 30 May as the tech giant plans to invest heavily in the AI sector this year.

Pineau spent nearly eight years at Meta Platforms, most recently as VP of AI research leading the company’s fundamental AI research (FAIR) team, which celebrated its ten-year anniversary two years ago.

Bloomberg reported the FAIR group focuses on voice translation and image-recognition technology for the company’s open-source Llama large language model.

The news agency also reported FAIR is developing Meta Platforms’ advanced machine intelligence, which it describes as human-level intelligence for machines.

“Today, as the world undergoes significant change, as the race for AI accelerates, and as Meta prepares for its next chapter, it is time to create space for others to pursue the work,” she wrote on social media sites.

Pineau stated she will be taking some time off “before jumping into a new adventure”.

A representative for Meta Platforms told Mobile World Live Pineau has “been an important voice for open source and helped push breakthroughs to advance our products and the science behind them”, and thanked her for the of FAIR.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated earlier this year the company plans capex of $60 billion to $65 billion in 2025 as part of a scheme to broaden its AI infrastructure.

He also predicts the company’s AI assistant will become the most widely used in 2025 by reaching more than 1 billion people.