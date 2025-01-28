Telefonica Tech targeted a hike in generative AI (genAI) usage among business users with a plug-and-play platform covering the creation of custom virtual assistants.

The Telefonica Tech GenAI Platform combines open source and proprietary models to offer options around cost, performance and latency using real-time monitoring tools, a set-up the company explained meets agile working practices.

It is compliant with data governance policies and processes including the European Artificial Intelligence Regulation, an approach Telefonica Tech noted helps to ensure secure connections with various data repositories along with compatibility spanning the rules and regulations of individual nations.

Telefonica Tech explained the platform is agnostic, compatible with what it termed “different hyperscale technology”.

The functions of the set-up integrate with a businesses’ existing technology and it is also configured to connect to APIs to execute “actions or processes”.

Elena Gil Lizasoain, director of AI and Data at Telefonica Tech for Spain and the Americas, said the goal of developing the platform was to increase “the use of genAI in all types of organisations, regardless of the size and technical level of the users”.

The executive said Telefonica Tech also wants to “popularise the use of personalised virtual assistants to transform businesses”.

Telefonica Tech GenAI Platform is compatible with “the main large language models” and can be used by “multiple users simultaneously”. The company believes businesses will enjoy a boost in customer service, trend analysis and productivity.