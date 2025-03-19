SoftBank Corp demonstrated a remote support system running on its Aitras edge AI server could enable a move towards Level 4 autonomous driving following trials conducted with the OMAE Laboratory at Keio University.

In a statement, the operator explained the system provides remote support for self-driving vehicles to ensure safe autonomous driving in the case of malfunctions in sensors or systems.

Field trials at the university’s campus in Kanagawa prefecture simulated a scenario in which a malfunction occurred in the autonomous driving system when the vehicle navigated a bend in the road, with the remote system enabling the vehicle to stop safely.

The support system transmitted real-time footage from a front-facing camera on the vehicle to SoftBank’s Aitras edge AI server over its 5G network.

Multimodal AI built on a general-purpose foundation model trained with Japanese traffic data was run on a computing platform equipped with a GPU inside an edge AI server, instantly recognising obstacles and road surface conditions based on the transmitted footage.

Meanwhile, the operator revealed its distributed AI-RAN offering Aitras was given its first deployment outside of Japan with an implementation at chip company Nvidia’s headquarters in the US.

SoftBank stated the move would ease advanced AI-and-RAN and AI-for-RAN experiments.