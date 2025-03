The team are back from MWC25 to review everything that happened at the big show. Joined by special guests Zoe Osy de Zegwaart from CCGroup PR and head of GSMA Intelligence Peter Jarich, we talk showfloor action, AI, geopolitics, satellite, devices and more.

0:00 Intro

2:00 First Time at MWC

4:30 Going Beyond Mobile

7:01: The PR Experience

10:01: Showfloor Action

16:30: Chat With GSMA Intelligence

18:04: Breaking Down Key Themes