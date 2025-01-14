The US-based Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) widely criticised fresh export controls the nation proposed yesterday (13 January), insisting the move imposes global restrictions and tough licensing requirements on exports of advanced chips.

In a statement, SIA president and CEO John Neuffer expressed frustration.

“We’re deeply disappointed that a policy shift of this magnitude and impact is being rushed out the door days before a presidential transition and without any meaningful input from industry.”

He noted the new rule risks causing “unintended and lasting damage” to the US “economy and global competitiveness” in chips and AI by “ceding strategic markets to our competitors”, adding “the stakes are high and the timing is fraught”.

The SIA noted a number of existing regulations control and restrict access to advanced semiconductors.

A China Ministry of Commerce representative said it opposes the new restriction, which it claimed creates obstacles and interference for third parties engaged in normal trade with the country.

Chipmaker Nvidia argued last week a rule targeting AI chips for data centres would be a major shift in policy and “threaten economic growth and US leadership”.