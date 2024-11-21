Nokia was awarded a multi-year agreement to provide its routers and switches for use in Microsoft Azure’s data centres, as the tech giant migrates to 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) connectivity within its facilities.

In addition to migrating from 100GE to 400GE, Nokia’s SONiC-based data centre switches will be deployed in greenfield locations.

Nokia stated the new five year deal will grow its global footprint to more than 30 countries and strengthen its support of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure.

The vendor will supply its 7250 IXR-10e routers to deliver multi terabit-scale interconnectivity within Microsoft’s data centres. The deployment of the Nokia’s routers is slated to begin February.

Nokia will continue to deliver its custom developed management top of rack switch that is used throughout Azure’s network.

“Over the past six years we have worked with Nokia’s engineers to develop their routers running SONiC to rapidly advance our expansion at the quality our customers’ demand,” stated David Maltz, technical fellow and corporate VP for Microsoft Azure networking.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.