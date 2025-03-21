Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as Google splurged to buy cybersecurity company Wiz, Nvidia partnered on AI-native 6G and SoftBank Group struck a $6.5 billion deal to buy Ampere Computing.

Google agrees its largest deal in $32B buyout of Wiz

What happened: Google struck an arrangement to acquire Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz in a deal worth $32 billion, an agreement coming less than a year after talks between the two crumbled.

Why it matters: The Alphabet-owned company stated Wiz would join Google Cloud once the deal is completed. Canalys analyst Matthew Bell stated the acquisition marked a significant shift in Google Cloud’s cybersecurity strategy, but noted “gaining regulatory approval is expected to be a protracted process”.

Nvidia, heavyweights foster AI-native 6G

What happened: Amid a plethora of announcements at Nvidia’s GTC AI Conference this week, the company trumpeted a collaboration with industry heavyweights T-Mobile US and Cisco, among others, to create the first principles for AI-native wireless networks across hardware, software and architectures for 6G.

Why it matters: The move marks a further attempt by Nvidia to embed itself into the telecoms sector by planting a stake in the ground for the development of AI-native networks built from the ground up for 6G.

SoftBank makes $6.5B move for chip designer Ampere

What happened: SoftBank Group wrapped up a deal to acquire US-based chip designer Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion, a company it noted produces high-performance, energy efficient AI compute based on the Arm platform.

Why it matters: SoftBank chair and CEO Masayoshi Son said Ampere’s expertise in chips and high-performance computing “deepens our commitment to AI innovation in the US,” while Ampere founder and CEO Renee James hailed it as a “fantastic outcome” for his team.