Former SAP CTO and executive board member Juergen Mueller reportedly resolved a criminal probe by German prosecutors relating to an allegation of sexual harassment.

Bloomberg reported prosecutors closed the investigation after Mueller agreed to pay a fine.

The news outlet quoted a statement the executive’s solicitor gave to German newspaper Handelsblatt, which explained the investigation related to a single allegation of inappropriate touching during a staff social event in early 2024.

Mueller apologised for the incident and quit the company in September 2024, barely five months after securing a three-year contract extension.

The executive joined SAP in 2013 and was appointed to the executive board as CTO in 2019.