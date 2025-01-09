Nvidia condemned a US plan to impose fresh export controls on AI chips, arguing the move would not reduce the risk of misuse, as the government of President Joe Biden makes a last effort to restrict China and Russia’s access to advanced chips, Bloomberg reported.

The news agency explained the latest US move targets AI chips used in data centres, as it seeks to focus development on more affable nations.

Nvidia reportedly stated a “last-minute rule restricting exports to most of the world would be a major shift in policy”, which “would threaten economic growth and US leadership”.

The new restrictions could be issued this week and would have three tiers: level one would give US allies full access to its chips; two involves limits on the total computing power nations could acquire; and three is the most restrictive, involving blocks on adversaries importing AI chips, Bloomberg explained.

In October 2023, the US tightened controls on the sale of AI chips to China to close loopholes in rules imposed in 2022.