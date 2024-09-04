The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued guidelines informing operators about its increased power to issue infringement notices for breaching carrier separation rules, which bar wholesale broadband providers from offering retail services.

In a statement, ACCC explained amended legislation enable it to respond quickly to instances of non-compliance, such as a network operator favouring its own retail operations.

A company which controls a high-speed broadband network cannot supply retail services over the infrastructure without an exemption.

The ACCC stated it takes compliance with the carrier separation rules “very seriously” given its objective to promote retail competition and choice for consumers on alternative fixed-line broadband networks, adding it would not hesitate to take matters to court and seek appropriate penalties where there is evidence of contravention.

Changes to the legislation raised the maximum penalty for non-compliance to AUD$10 million ($6.7 million) per contravention if the ACCC takes legal action in serious cases.