Singapore operator StarHub and Nokia outlined a plan to work with developers on new applications within banking, finance, ports, online streaming and the public sector as part of an API-focused partnership.

The deal is the latest between an operator and big name vendor targeting the use of network APIs by enterprises. Both Nokia and StarHub have actively supported industry-wide efforts in this area under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

Nokia explained the pact with StarHub would see the operator use its network-as-a-code platform and developer portal to aid in the creation of software applications which work across 4G and 5G networks.

Example use cases cited by the two are around quality of service for enterprises and device status.

StarHub CTO Ayush Sharma said providing developers with “access to a wider selection of attractive network APIs is critical to unlocking the full value of 5G and 4G networks in Singapore and the wider region”.

Nokia highlighted its base of partners using its API-related platform comprised more than 45 players including BT, Orange, Telefonica and Telecom Argentina.

Providing enterprises with access to network APIs is also an area rival Ericsson is heavily involved in, with the Swedish vendor forming standalone company Aduna in partnership with several big name operators and Google Cloud last year.