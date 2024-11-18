The US government cleared a record inventive package for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) of up to $6.6 billion in direct funding to support the company’s planned investment of some $65 billion in three greenfield fabrication facilities in Arizona.

Under the CHIPS and Science Act, the US Department of Commerce (DoC) will disburse the funds based on TSMC’s local subsidiary’s completion of project milestones, it noted in a statement. TSMC is on track to receive at least $1 billion before the end of the year as it has met certain requirements. It also will be given $5 billion in loans.

The funding was first disclosed in April as part of a preliminary deal. The US has awarded only $6.7 billion of more than $36 billion it allocated in proposed funding.

President Joe Biden’s administration pushed through the TSMC funding, the first major award under the act to be finalised, after Donald Trump was elected. The move raised concerns about the country’s continued commitment to supporting non-US companies in the government’s effort to boost domestic production of high-end chips.

Biden stated the award is the largest foreign direct investment in a greenfield project in the history of the US, with the first of TSMC’s three facilities on track to open early next year.

TSMC chair and CEO C.C. Wei noted the agreement “helps us to accelerate” the development of the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing technology available in the US.

The move comes just a week after the DoC ordered TSMC to stop shipping advanced chips to Chinese companies and a month after the chipmaker was forced to stop supplying chips made for a China-based customer after discovering the components ended up on a Huawei processor.