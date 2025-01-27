South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) called for applicants for the 2025 AI Star Fellowship Programme, part of a five-year initiative to support top-tier, early-career researchers in AI.

The ministry has earmarked KRW46 billion ($32 million) between 2025 and 2030 to nurture top-level AI talent and drive related innovation. It will allocate cash to four projects within the 2025 fellowship programme.

Annual funding per project will increase from KRW1.5 billion in the first year to KRW2 billion from 2026.

Deputy Minister Song Sang-hoon of the Office of ICT Policy at MSIT stated it is crucial to create a foundation where the best researchers can conduct world-class research within the country.

“To achieve Korea’s goal of becoming one of the top three global AI powerhouses, MSIT will actively support the development of top-tier AI talent by fostering an environment where early-career researchers can leverage robust support from their affiliated universities to collaborate with companies and focus on research.”

The programme will support long-term research projects in fundamental and convergence AI fields and encourage the formation of consortiums among university research labs, with the aim of strengthening academia-industry joint research and train core talent to lead the AI industry, MSIT explained in a statement.

The ministry’s R&D allocation for 2025 increased 16.1 per cent year-on-year to KRW9.7 trillion, with a focus on five areas: pioneering R&D, AI and digital innovation, core talent, basic research and strategic international cooperation.