Viasat struck an agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA) to explore the development of a direct-to-device (D2D) satellite system across the continent, with the ultimate aim of providing users uninterrupted connectivity.

The satellite provider stated it plans to create a partner-funded satellite constellation specifically designed to connect directly with everyday smartphones and IoT devices, without the need for cell towers or ground infrastructure.

It will explore the move with ESA, building on existing tie-ups between the pair including work on the Iris project to transform air traffic communications, and the Aidan Next project to enable faster and more secure data transmission between space and Earth.

The duo added the work will advance Viasat’s vision of an open, interoperable system which enables multiple operators to work together and aligns with the ESA’s commitment to collaborative European and Canadian space operations. The agency added it will provide co-funding and its expertise for the project.

Josef Aschbacher, ESA director general, argued by developing D2D technologies, it is positioning Europe to capitalise and gain market share in a highly competitive market.

“Through the preparation of a partnership with Viasat, ESA is paving the way for our Member States to have access to autonomous, seamless and resilient connectivity solutions that drive our technological competitiveness on the global stage.”

Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO of Viasat, added the company is fully committed to the development of D2D capabilities, combining its assets and working with a host of European companies in the sector.