Vodafone Group and Digi Communications signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to potentially acquire parts of Telekom Romania from OTE Group.

In a filing, Digi stated it penned the MoU with Vodafone Romania, with the parties intending to carry out “a series of independent operations and transactions” enabling them to acquire “certain assets” from Telekom Romania.

Should the deal progress, Vodafone will “indirectly” buy OTE’s shares in the Romanian operator.

Vodafone said in its own filing to the London Stock Exchange it and Digi Communications agreed to buy “separate parts” of Telekom Romania, which could amount to “a significant proportion” of assets.

Financial details are not disclosed, and Vodafone added the companies are still at an early stage of discussion, meaning there is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed.

OTE revealed its intention to offload its Telekom Romania asset in 2023. It sold its controlling stake in Telekom Romania’s fixed arm to Orange Romania in 2021.

News of the MoU comes five months after OTE agreed “in principle” to divest its Romanian business to an investment vehicle majority-owned by Digi Communications.