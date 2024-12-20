Operator e& and Nokia demonstrated what they claimed was the world’s first fixed end-to-end network slicing offering designed specifically for gaming applications, as part of an effort to showcase low latency and faster speeds.

During the trial at the operator’s Abu Dhabi labs, network slices were created across an in-home Wi-Fi network and a fibre access network.

Nokia’s slicing software, which includes Altiplano, Corteca and NSP domain controllers, enables operators to create a cross-domain network slice with standards-based specifications to deliver high-end connectivity to premium users.

The two companies stated they can automatically detect when a new gaming console comes online ahead of creating a dedicated, low latency, high speed network slice.

Abdul Rahman Al Humaidan, VP of fixed access network at e&, stated the vendor’s slicing software allows it to manage customers’ experience “by designing tailored network slices for specific services and application requirements”.