France-based network company Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) launched a private 5G service through a partnership with Celona, designed to provide enterprises with connectivity across large outdoor locations.

The service enables low latency connectivity across IoT devices and applications in verticals such as guided vehicles, robotics, HD video analytics and AR/VR use cases.

US vendor Celona is providing ALE with SIM authentication and its MicroSlicing and Aerloc technologies that ensure “reliable service and application-level SLAs, policy enforcement, and zero trust security for business-critical applications”.

ALE integrated Celona with its existing cloud, LAN and WAN offerings to deliver augmented coverage across uncarpeted industrial sites, offices and campuses.

ALE’s European footprint expands Celona’s private 5G network reach into additional countries and markets.

A representative for Celona told Mobile World Live the combined offering is commercially available.