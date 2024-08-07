An Analysys Mason space expert recommended satellite service providers target an emerging opportunity with governments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the latest specialist to weigh in on potential strategies in recent days.

Analyst Sarah Halpin explained MEA offers an opportunity for satellite service providers due to variance in nations’ current approaches to space-based communications.

In a statement, the Analysys Mason space and satellite expert explained nations in MEA which already have a presence in the sector are “looking to diversify and solidify” their industries.

At the same time, countries with “limited access to space are focusing on improving” their abilities, exploring opportunities to “improve disaster response capabilities, enhance land management plans, and enable services such as rural connectivity and telemedicine”.

Analysys Mason believes the opportunity in MEA is huge, as governments prepare to pump $1 billion into “space-related activities” this year.

The company argues the region’s role will be led by the UAE, which issued an AED18.7 billion ($5.1 billion) mandate to Yahsat Government Solutions in 2023 to provide satellite capacity and managed services for 17 years.

“Space and satellite industry players must innovate to address country-specific needs in order to unlock new revenue potential”, Halpin said.

Earlier this week, Juniper Research argued companies should employ a mix of low and geostationary Earth orbit satellites for IoT services, due to the “wide spectrum” of use cases involved.