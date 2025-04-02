Telenor subsidiary KNL signed a framework agreement with Finnish and Swedish security forces to provide communications services across a range of military use cases, further expanding the operator’s push into the defence sector.

The ten-year agreement was struck with the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) which is a collaboration between five countries in the region, including Finland and Sweden, to coordinate on defence initiatives.

KNL specialises in high-frequency communication solutions that operate without reliance on satellites or traditional infrastructure. This makes the systems highly portable and resilient against jamming and cyber threats — an increasingly critical feature in modern defence missions.

In a statement, Toni Linden, CEO of KNL, stressed the real-world benefits of the technology, explaining that the communications system remains operational in very harsh conditions including during active enemy interference.

Acquired by Telenor five years ago, the Finnish subsidiary has since streamlined its dual-use civilian and military solutions to focus solely on developing technology for defence applications.

International ambitions

Beyond Finland and Sweden, KNL revealed it is engaging with several NATO countries, signalling broader ambitions in the global defence sector. Looking ahead, Telenor forecasted significant international growth opportunities for its subsidiary as nations prioritise secure military communication solutions.

The company noted that as defence collaboration across the Nordics intensifies, with Sweden and Finland securing NATO accession in the last two years, countries in the region are ramping up joint procurement efforts to standardise solutions. Telenor predicts the push for streamlined equipment purchases across armed forces will drive demand for their solution.

“Our technology meets a critical need in today’s security situation, and the interest we see from several NATO countries confirms that we have developed something truly valuable and unique,” Linden explained.