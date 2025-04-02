Samsung Electronics expanded its tablet range with the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+, devices scheduled to go on sale in selected markets tomorrow (3 April) which the vendor pitched as offering a new entry point to its device line-up.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a 10.9-inch display, with the plus model equipped with a 13.1-inch screen.

Both offer Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, run Android 15 OS, and have a host of memory and storage options ranging from 8GB to 2TB when using a MicroSD. Each offers a 13MP rear camera and 12MP ultra-wide front unit.

Samsung’s 5G connectivity is compatible with sub-6GHz frequencies where available.

Other features include biometric security, a dual SIM set-up comprising a physical and electronic variant, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

But it is the host of AI and other premium-grade “creativity” features Samsung is most keen to promote.

These include a Google-powered Circle to Search function; a calculation programme which can work with handwritten notes, a function itself aided by a note-taking tidying system; access to AI assistants; improved photo-editing features; and an automated video compilation programme.

The tablets are compatible with various other editing and note-taking apps, with Samsung lining up some discounts where purchases are required.

Samsung’s proven Knox security is included.

The vendor highlighted thin bezels on both devices, a feature EVP and head of new computing R&D team, Changtae Kim, said Samsung expects to “inspire people”.

Samsung is offering grey, silver and blue colour options.

GSM Arena reported pricing on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at €580 and the FE+ €750 for a Wi-Fi only model running 8GB of memory and 128GB storage.