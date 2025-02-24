The government of Qatar struck an agreement with US-based data company Scale AI to help boost adoption of and training in the technology, with plans to develop more than 50 use cases by 2029.

Qatar’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) stated it signed a five-year strategic deal during the Web Summit Qatar 2025 event as part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency in government entities.

Scale AI will provide the Qatari government with “advanced AI-powered tools” and products to simplify key processes including predictive analytics, automation and advanced data analysis.

Over the next five years, the MCIT will work with Scale AI to drive adoption in the government, promote electronic services and develop the skills of the national workforce to lead the country’s digital future.

The tie-up also includes development of AI-driven projects, supporting digital transformation strategies, promoting sustainable economic growth and reinforcing global leadership in responsible AI adoption.

Of the 50 use cases, four initial AI applications and projects are already in progress with various government entities.

Alex Wang, founder and CEO of Scale AI, said “this long-term partnership will further modernise government operations, enhance public services, and grow and upskill Qatar’s AI-ready workforce”.