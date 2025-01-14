Operators Orange and Vodacom unveiled a joint venture (JV) to improve rural connectivity in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the aim of expanding 2G and 4G services to approximately 19 million people.

Comprising of a 20-year agreement, the JV will initially target the deployment of 1,000 solar-powered mobile base stations, with plans to increase the number by another 1,000 in the future. It has set a timeline of six years to complete the process.

The operators earmarked the first base station to be operational in 2025, however the project remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Its 2G and 4G offering will support voice, data, and mobile financial services.

In a statement, Orange and Vodacom also revealed that they will offer other mobile operators access to their joint infrastructure to further expand connectivity.

Orange estimated mobile internet penetration in the DRC currently stands at 32.3 per cent, and the initiative aligns efforts towards the DRC’s national digital goals for 2025.

Dubbed the National Digital Plan Horizon, the plan seeks to enhance digital inclusion and boost economic growth across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Orange Middle East and Africa CEO Jerome Henique said: “Collaborating with Vodacom by sharing both passive and active infrastructure is the most effective approach to fulfilling our commitment to accelerating connectivity access for everyone.”

He added the collaboration enables the company to expand rural connectivity while “minimising our environmental footprint”.

Orange’s DRC subsidiary has been in operation for nearly 12 years, and claims to be the first and only operator in the DRC offering fibre connectivity.