Netcracker Technology asserted UAE-based du would be better positioned to meet national AI targets after picking the US company to increase the level of automation in its network.

The companies this week revealed they agreed a deal during the recent GITEX event in Dubai covering the use of Netcracker Technology’s telecoms-focused generative AI platform. The US company stated this will allow du to augment its service delivery and customer experience.

A key element is the contribution the operator’s work will make to the UAE’s targets to boost the use of AI across industry verticals by 2031. Netcracker Technology and du’s deal covers multiple years and advances the operator’s commitment to achieving the national target, the US company stated.

Netcracker Technology added its platform will boost du subscribers’ digital experience as it overhauls and modernises its network.

The operator’s CEO Fahad Al Hassawi said its commitment to the UAE’s broader AI targets had made du “forward thinking”, a company ready to “push the boundaries” of possibility.

Al Hassawi added du expects its relationship with Netcracker Technology to deliver services which benefit its customers and “society as a whole”.

Netcracker Technology chair and CEO Andrew Feinberg said the deal builds on an already strong partnership with du and will provide real-world digital services to its subscribers.

The UAE’s AI strategy targets employing smart digital systems across sectors including transport; health; education; and traffic management.