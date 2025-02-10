Aramco Digital-backed Groq reportedly launched the largest AI inferencing platform in the Middle East, opening the door to international users for the first time and advancing broader Saudi Arabian digitalisation goals.

Middle East AI News covered a presentation about the inferencing data centre made on the opening day of the LEAP 2025 conference, taking place in Riyadh from 9 February to 12 February. It stated the AI inferencing centre involved a $1.5 billion investment by Aramco Digital’s parent and Groq itself.

The news outlet stated Groq CEO Jonathan Ross said its second GroqCloud region employs 19,000 language processing units and would offer a minimum compute capacity of 25 million tokens-per-second by end-March.

Middle East AI News reported Ross was joined by Saudia Arabian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha and Tareq Amin, which it stated is now the former CEO of Aramco Digital.

Regardless, Amin promoted the development on social media, explaining Groq’s move “marks a major step in bridging the digital divide by making advanced AI capabilities more accessible to businesses, researchers and developers”.

He branded the infrastructure “state-of-the-art” and claimed it “democratises AI, enabling innovation at scale without prohibitive costs”.

“[We] are setting a new standard for AI accessibility and affordability”.

Groq and Aramco Digital formalised a partnership to construct the data centre in September 2024, at the time noting benefits for Saudi Arabian digital transformation goals and the Kingdom’s position as a global cloud computing leader.