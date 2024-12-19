Veon group CEO Kaan Terzioglu reiterated benefits of increased visibility with local investors and access to world class talent from switching its headquarters to Dubai from Amsterdam, as the move completed.

The change of location to the Dubai International Financial Centre was first announced in October and was given final sign-off by the operator’s board last week.

In a statement declaring the move complete today (19 December), Veon highlighted remaining activities taking place in its former headquarters would be further scaled down in the coming period.

The company’s switch of base comes less than a month after it finished the process of delisting its shares from the Euronext Amsterdam exchange in favour of having a single listing in New York on the Nasdaq.

With the HQ move Veon stated it is the largest Nasdaq-listed company to have its group headquarters in the city.

“Over the past few months, we have taken a number of steps that simplify our governance and reinforce our strategic alignment to our key markets,” Terzioglu said, adding it was now “well positioned to be a unique opportunity for global investors interested in frontier market growth opportunity”.

“We look forward to benefiting from the opportunities that our Dubai move entails, including access to world class talent and enhanced visibility with Gulf investors”.